The Carrington Event, the most powerful solar storm in history, has some amazing details.

After scientists issued a geomagnetic storm prediction warning over the weekend, solar winds of heated plasma are still whipping past the Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classified the solar storm as moderate in strength as of late Tuesday morning UTC, meaning it could set off voltage alarms in power systems based at high latitudes, cause satellites to become confused, and possibly produce northern hemisphere auroras as low as New York and Washington.

The storm has gotten a lot of attention in the last day or so, and while it has the potential to cause some disruption, it isn’t quite as powerful as some previously documented events.

The K-index, or solar storm strength scale, goes from zero to nine and quantifies perturbations in the Earth’s magnetic field. The space weather index for today has reached a high of six.

Look no further than the Carrington Event of 1859 to see what a truly massive solar storm can do.

The Carrington Occasion

The Carrington Event was named after British scientist Richard Carrington, who was fascinated by the sun and dark spots on its surface known as sunspots.

Carrington was looking at the sun through a telescope with protective dark filters on September 1, 1859. He noticed a burst of white light coming from a sunspot.

Strange things began to happen all around the planet within a day. The Northern Hemisphere’s night sky was suddenly lighted up with vivid colors, and dancing lights appeared as far south as Panama in Central America.

According to the NOAA, they were so bright that individuals were able to read newspapers just by the light of the auroras.

In 2006, a research conducted by NASA chief scientist James Green titled Eyewitness reports of the great auroral storm of 1859 compiled and published a number of eyewitness stories.

According to a September 3 story in the Rocky Mountain Gold Reporter newspaper in the United States, the light first appeared at 11 p.m.

The eyewitness went on to say: “It began to seem like day was breaking around half past eleven, and within an hour it was almost as bright as day, with the stars, which had before shined brightly, becoming invisible.

