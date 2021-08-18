The Carcass of a Humpback Whale is being devoured by Great White Sharks in gruesome photos.

Great white sharks have been observed near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, feeding on the body of a dead humpback whale.

The incident occurred in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, and shark biologist John Chisholm captured some horrible photographs of it on Monday.

“Several white sharks were spotted today off the coast of Massachusetts, including one massive shark eating on a dead humpback whale. In comparison, the other two appear insignificant. Chisholm reported on Facebook that one of the smaller ones is dragging a recently deployed tag.

The longest white shark the researcher observed reached more than 17 feet in length, according to this website. He also saw a few smaller white and blue sharks nibbling near the whale.

“One of the hardest things to express to people is how huge white sharks can be,” Chisholm added in another Facebook post on Tuesday. It’s difficult to understand the girth, which may be more stunning than length, until you see one in person.”

“These photographs from yesterday, with the whale for scale, help put it in context.”

Captain John Boats, a local boat tour company, also obtained photographs and video footage of the deceased whale.

“This afternoon was a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Captain John Boats wrote on Facebook on Monday, “We started off our tour by taking a look at a whale that was regrettably deceased.”

“While we were there, two massive white sharks appeared and feasted! We stood by as the study team recorded these two sharks doing what they do best!”

