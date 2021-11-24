The Canadian government promises to speed up the process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

In a statement largely delivered in her native Inuktitut, Canada’s governor general opened parliament on Tuesday, stressing the “deep wounds” aroused by the recent discovery of mass graves at schools for indigenous children.

“This is the moment to move quicker on the path of reconciliation,” said Governor General Mary Simon, who was sworn in as Queen Elizabeth II’s first indigenous representative in Canada in July.

In her throne speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the discovery in May of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan “horrified” Canadians and highlighted how a previous program of assimilation created “deep wounds.”

“These findings illustrate how much the acts of governments and institutions in the past have been terrible for indigenous peoples, who are still suffering today,” she said.

Trudeau’s government, which came to office in September after a general election, has made reconciliation with more than 600 tribes a priority.

Simon said in her speech that the government wants to taper pandemic aid down to a Can$7.4 billion (US$5.8 billion) package targeting the hardest-hit sectors through the spring, highlighting Trudeau’s Liberals’ ambitions.

In addition, the administration would prioritize affordable housing and subsidized day care, increased immigration, stricter gun restrictions, and strengthening Indo-Pacific alliances.

The announcement comes after a two-year standoff between Ottawa and Beijing over the arrests of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, on tit-for-tat charges.

In September, all three were released and repatriated.

Simon also pledged the federal government’s help for Canadians on the Pacific coast who are dealing with the aftermath of catastrophic flooding and mudslides caused by torrential rains, which have left at least four people dead and one missing.

Ottawa has already dispatched troops to assist, and crucial road and rail connections between Vancouver and the rest of Canada have begun to be restored this week.

Following record-high temperatures this summer that killed more than 500 people and wildfires that destroyed a community, the new floods in British Columbia serves as a sharp reminder of “extreme weather aggravated by climate change,” according to Simon.

“Our planet is in peril,” she declared. “From a warming Arctic to increased natural disaster damage, our land and people want assistance.” The Liberals will need the support of at least one other party to get their program passed.

The New Democrats may be able to support the throne address now that the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have said they will not.