The California wildfire is now the state’s second-worst in history.

Authorities confirmed Sunday that the massive Dixie Fire in northern California has expanded to become the state’s second-largest wildfire in history, with three people reported missing and others fleeing the advancing flames.

The fire has destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares) as of Sunday, up from 447,723 acres the day before. It has now grown to include an area larger than Los Angeles.

The Dixie Fire is the largest active wildfire in the United States, but it is only one of California’s 11 significant wildfires.

It eclipsed the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire over the weekend to become the state’s second-worst fire.

Governor Gavin Newsom paid a visit to the burned-out historic hamlet of Greenville on Saturday, expressing his “deep thanks” to the firefighters.

He claimed that authorities needed to commit more resources to forest management and fire prevention.

“The dries are getting a lot dryer, it is hotter than it has ever been,” he remarked. We must state unequivocally that these are climate-related wildfires.”

Droughts dry up regions as a result of climate change, producing ideal circumstances for wildfires to burn out of control and cause catastrophic material and environmental devastation.

The Dixie fire, which injured three firefighters on Saturday, was still 21 percent contained on Sunday, the same as the day before, according to the CalFire website.

The fire, which started on July 13, is expected to last two weeks, according to crews.

Firefighters have benefited from lower winds and higher humidity, but they are bracing for temperatures to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in the coming days.

In other spots, heavy smoke made driving dangerous for fire workers, and steep paths made access impossible.

All eight of the state’s largest wildfires have occurred since December 2017. Dixie Fire workers have benefited from the still-blackened scars of earlier fires on occasion, lowering available fuel.

Thousands of people have fled the area, many of whom have found temporary shelter – some even in tents – and are unsure whether their homes will survive.

After two others were recovered over the weekend, the Plumas County sheriff’s office stated it was still looking for three others reported as missing.

CalFire said workers and equipment were being dispatched to save homes in the small village of Crescent Mills, three miles (five kilometers) southeast of Greenville, where the Dixie Fire has already destroyed roughly 400 structures, destroying Greenville.

The Dixie fire is presently being fought by almost 5,000 people.

Despite repeated evacuation orders from authorities, some residents have refused to leave and instead want to try. Brief News from Washington Newsday.