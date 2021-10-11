The Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones should be avoided by the majority of people.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC45) headphones are a rare gift in the realm of technology for stubborn people. Instead of developing these ANC headphones for the sake of change, Bose chose to retain them modern-looking, with a USB-C connector (with Bluetooth 5.1), so that its classic design may live on indefinitely.

Personally, I’ve never encountered a device that I was so happy with that I didn’t want to alter it. However, I can foresee a scenario in which a person is content with a piece of technology. Plus, I’ve encountered a lot of people who are adamant about not changing particular devices. They want them to maintain the same appearance and functionality permanently. These people’s ideal device is the Bose QC45 headphones.

These headphones include a few adjustments, like as the charging port, but there isn’t much new here. When you lift an ear cup, there is no ear detection to pause music. Despite this, the new QC45 headphones are still a good choice for listening, but not at the $329 retail price. That’s why, with the exception of the most adamant gadget upgraders, most individuals should avoid these headphones in favor of a different Bose or other brand.

TL;DR

Advantages: USB-C charging port

Ear cups that are quite large

Cons: No ear detection, little weight

In the Bose app, there are no custom EQ settings.

A few advanced options

Purchase from Bose.

Features & Sound of the QuietComfort 45

The QuietComfort 45 headphones, despite being improved, are lacking in features. At $199—maybe even $229—these would be tremendously appealing headphones. However, given their $329 price tag, it’s unclear who the target customer is. My best assumption is that Bose is going after legacy owners who won’t upgrade. Another theory is that by charging a high price for the QC45, Bose hopes that those who are enticed by it will instead choose for their Noise Canceling 700 headphones. For $50 more, the 700 adds a slew of new features.

The QC45 has a new Aware mode, USB-C port, and two additional microphones, but the QuietComfort 35 II is essentially identical.

In fact, the QC45’s primary advantages over comparable Bose headphones are Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a 4-hour battery life boost. In every relevant category, these new headphones are outmatched.

On the QuietComfort 45, the sound. This is a condensed version of the information.