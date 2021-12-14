The Birth of a Black Hole or Neutron Star Causes a Massive Cosmic Explosion.

Astronomers have linked the birth of a neutron star or black hole to the source of a vivid blue cosmic explosion. The supernova, which was originally discovered in 1998 by observatories all around the world, was notable for being 100 times brighter and faster than an usual supernova. The source of this massive explosion, however, has remained a mystery.

Unlike most supernovae, which can take weeks or months to attain maximum brightness, this one, dubbed “The Cow” by astronomers, reached maximum brightness in just a few days.

Astronomers classified the explosion, dubbed AT2018cow, as a fast blue optical transient (FBOT), a brilliant, short-lived outburst of unknown origin. The source of the Cow, which is located in the spiral arm of a galaxy 200 million light-years away, may have been discovered owing to a team of scientists lead by academics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The team used frequent X-ray pulses traced back to the Cow to infer that the event was associated to the formation of an object no wider than 630 miles in diameter but weighing roughly 800 suns.

This type of compact huge object could be a black hole or a neutron star, which arise when enormous stars run out of nuclear fuel and can no longer protect themselves from gravitational collapse.

“We have most likely detected the formation of a compact object in a supernova,” said Dheeraj “DJ” Pasham, a research scientist at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “This happens in typical supernovae, but because it’s such a complicated process, we haven’t seen it previously. We believe that this new data opens the door to the discovery of infant black holes or neutron stars.” Following its birth, this black hole or neutron star has continued to devour its surroundings, producing an enormous blast of energy in the process.

Pasham is the lead author of a research published in the journal Nature Astronomy that details the discovery.

The Cow is one of just a few dozen FBOTs that have been detected in real time by astronomers, with the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii being the first to notice them. This first encounter was immediately followed by more sightings of the. This is a condensed version of the information.