The Biden-Xi Virtual Summit is aimed at resolving a tense relationship.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping of China will meet virtually on Monday to try to defuse tensions over Taiwan and other hotspots, but both sides have shown little willingness for meaningful compromise.

Since Biden’s inauguration in January, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice, but with Xi reluctant to go abroad due to the pandemic, an online video meeting was the only option short of an in-person summit.

Biden will enter the meeting, which is anticipated to last a couple of hours, “from a position of strength,” according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, after months of forging ties with other democracies to co-operate.