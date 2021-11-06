The Biden Infrastructure Bill is passed by the US Congress.

After dissident moderates delayed a vote on President Joe Biden’s social welfare extension, Democrats saved his floundering domestic program on Friday, passing a massive infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic strategy.

Party leaders risked seeing Biden’s two-pronged legislative approach crumble after hours of cajoling MPs, as they failed to unite the party’s bickering progressive and moderate factions.

The breakthrough occurred when the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was rubber-stamped on the House floor by a comfortable margin of 228 to 206 votes.

In the midst of plummeting personal approval ratings and a humiliating upset defeat for his Democratic Party in the Virginia governor election, Biden’s passage of the infrastructure investment bill is a legacy-making triumph.

Jen Psaki, his spokesman, said the victory “proves that delivering for the American people is worth all the agonizing sausage making.”

“Clean drinking water for children, broadband access, electric automobiles, and the largest public transportation investment It’s happening right now. And there will be more to come “she sent out a tweet

The House of Representatives began the day with the goal of rubber-stamping the infrastructure package, the largest upgrading of roads, bridges, and waterways in decades, after passing an even larger social welfare bill to the upper chamber, valued up to $1.85 trillion.

Six moderate Democrats, on the other hand, declined to support the “Build Back Better” benefits package, claiming that they needed to see a comprehensive accounting of the program’s economic implications first, which won’t be available for at least a week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone the vote on the Build Back Better package, which includes massive expenditures in health, education, combating climate change, and extending social welfare programs, since she only had a three-vote majority in the House.

Progressives initially halted the infrastructure vote, fearing that Senate centrists would vote against the Build Back Better bill as soon as their transportation improvements were passed into law.

Pelosi, on the other hand, refused to budge, insisting on a vote before the end of the day and throwing liberals an olive branch in the form of a procedural vote on the “rule” to at least get the debate on Build Back Better begun.

In a late-night statement, Biden said, “I am urge all members to vote for both the rule for discussion of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure package tonight.”

“I am sure that the House will pass the Build Back Better Act during the week of November 15.”

It will be a victory.