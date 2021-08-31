The Biden Administration Could Help Solar and Wind Projects.

The Biden administration plans to announce Tuesday that it will make federal lands less expensive to access for solar and wind industries in a move to address climate change, according to Reuters.

The clean energy industry claims that leasing rates and fees are excessively exorbitant.

Biden’s proposal to address climate change, move away from fossil fuels, and cut carbon emissions in half by 2035 includes reviewing federal land policy for renewable energy products. Biden also wants to achieve 100 percent renewable energy and net-zero emissions by 2050.

By supporting the rapid development of sustainable energy across the country, the government intends to make a historic investment in clean energy, climate research, and innovation.

After the sector complained that lease rates and fees were too costly to attract investment, the Biden administration aims to make federal lands cheaper to access for #solar and #windpower companies – via @ValerieVolco https://t.co/y1v7nhLOdw

“Updates are needed,” said Janea Scott, senior counselor to the Interior Department’s assistant secretary for land and minerals.

The Bureau of Land Management has stated that it is revising regulations on renewable energy permitting and rights of way on federal lands. Native American tribes will be consulted on rent lease schedules and costs, as well as processing periods for wind and solar right-of-way applications and environmental justice issues.

Major solar plants paid $971 per acre per year in rent and $2,000 per megawatt of power under the Obama administration, while wind generators were paid $3,800. Oil and gas companies, on the other hand, only have to pay $1.50 to $2 per acre in rent. In most cases, drilling royalties on public land are around 12.5%.

According to Gene Grace, general counsel for the American Clean Power Association, the United States will be unable to realize its potential to deploy indigenous clean energy technologies on public lands unless these prohibitive prices are handled, putting jobs and economic development at risk.