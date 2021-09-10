The Biden Administration aims for a 20% reduction in aviation emissions.

In its latest effort to tackle climate change, US President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures on Thursday aimed at reducing aviation emissions by 20% by 2030.

The White House said in a statement that aviation accounts for 11% of US transportation-related emissions and that addressing this pollution source is “important if we are to put the aviation industry, and the economy, on pace to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Traditional jet fuel, like gasoline, is a petroleum-based energy source that is refined from crude at oil refineries.

According to the fact sheet, one of the White House proposals is a planned tax credit for fuels that achieve at least a 50% reduction in “lifecycle” emissions.

The administration also announced $4.3 billion in support for new fuel development, as well as a “grand challenge” to increase sustainable fuel consumption by 2030.

The aviation statement follows prior Biden administration climate change initiatives, such as ambitious targets for increasing solar as a US power source and increasing electric car sales.