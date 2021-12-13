The best time to watch the Geminid meteor shower is this week, when it is at its peak.

On Monday night and Tuesday early, the annual Geminid meteor shower will peak. In 2021, the meteor shower will peak between December 4 and December 17, with the most intense activity occurring this week.

According to the Planetary Society, the Geminids, which are usually one of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year, can produce as many as 150 meteors per hour when observed from a sufficiently dark location away from any bright lights.

The meteor shower will be visible in both the northern and southern hemispheres, although NASA claims that the northern hemisphere will have the finest view. Because the moon is nearly full and will be visible for the majority of the night, visibility will be reduced. This suggests that a more realistic number of meteors per hour for this year is closer to 60.

The full moon will set about 2 a.m., giving stargazers around two hours to watch the meteor shower. That means the best time to look for meteors will be between moonset and dusk on Tuesday, December 14.

“Rich in green-colored fireballs, the Geminids are the only shower I’ll face frigid December nights to witness,” said Bill Cooke, director of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office in Huntsville, Alabama.

NASA will broadcast a live webcast of the shower’s peak on its Facebook NASA Meteor Watch page for those who don’t want to risk the frigid night and early dawn. The show begins at 9 p.m. ET.

In the morning, videos of the meteor shower will be broadcast on the All Sky Fireball Network with the title “GEM.”

The Geminid meteor shower, which gets its name from the fact that it appears brightest from the direction of the constellation Gemini, begins about 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NASA says, making it a fantastic opportunity for younger skywatchers to capture a meteor shower.

An Asteroid Disposes of Debris

Unlike most other meteor showers seen as Earth orbits the sun, which are made up of dust and particles left behind by comets as they pass our star, the Geminids may be caused by asteroid debris.

Asteroid 3200 Phaethon circles the sun every 1.4 years and has sparked some interest. This is a condensed version of the information.