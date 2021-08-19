The Best Photos Taken by NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars in the Last Six Months.

The Perseverance rover from NASA landed on the surface of Mars six months ago on Wednesday.

The robot has achieved other milestones since then, including recording audio from the Martian surface and even producing oxygen.

Thousands of photos transmitted back from the planet’s surface continue to captivate the public’s imagination, and the rover’s collection is growing all the time.

This website has created a list of images taken on the Martian surface that have been deemed the greatest by either the Perseverance team or the public, who can vote on their favorite photograph every week.

Selfie with a Twist

Perseverance took a picture with the Ingenuity helicopter on April 6, the airborne rover that was transported to Mars inside Perseverance’s belly.

The WATSON camera, which is placed at the end of the rover’s extended robotic arm, was used to take this photo, which is a cropped portion of the entire image. The shot is made up of 62 different photographs that have been stitched together.

The second flight of ingenuity

Perseverance took this shot of the Ingenuity helicopter in mid-flight on April 22. It was the chopper’s second takeoff.

The goal of Ingenuity is to show the technology required for Mars flight, which could be beneficial for future exploratory rovers.

Perseverance’s left Mastcam-Z camera was used to capture this image.

Perseverance can be seen from the sky.

As taken from a camera onboard the Ingenuity helicopter on its third flight on April 25, this photo shows the whole Perseverance rover on Mars.

When this photo was taken, the chopper was around 16 feet above the planet’s surface and was significantly zoomed in.

The snapshot can be seen in its entirety here.

Wheel prints and burn traces from thrusters

This photo, taken on March 5, shows Perseverance’s first wheel tracks, which she created a few weeks after landing.

A lighter tint in the dust a few feet beyond the wheel tracks identifies the place where Perseverance’s descending stage fired its landing thrusters and scrubbed the ground back when the rover landed in February.

One of Perseverance’s navigation cameras was used to get this image.

Dusty pillar

A pillar of dust appears to be rising above the Martian surface in this image.

It was shot using Perseverance’s Left Mastcam-Z camera on June 15 and earned the “Image of the Week” award between June 13 and June 15. This is a condensed version of the information.