The Best New Features on TikTok, from HD Videos to Cat Sound Effects

With one billion people now enjoying user-generated content at its most creative, TikTok celebrates videoed pleasure in all of its forms.

Squishy the Chipmunk hiding nuts in his mouth to Zach King’s inspired street art optical trick are among 2021’s most popular items.

And Christmas has arrived early for TikTok users, who have been given access to high-definition video, GIF green screen backdrops, and other amazing new features.

In a statement, TikTok said: “We’re delighted to offer a wide selection of tools for every level of creative, from expert editors to those making their first film.

“We’re excited to see how our community uses these tools to create distinctive, engaging, and inspiring content, from cat noises and video editing to HD films and GIFs aplenty.”

Continue reading for a walkthrough of TikTok’s brand-new editing capabilities.

In a green screen GIF

Green screen has been used by pros for years, allowing people to act in front of whatever backdrop their mind can conjure up—and now it’s optimized for TikTok.

“This is one of our community’s most utilized effects on TikTok, and we’re bringing things to a new degree with the introduction of green screen GIFs,” the platform adds in a statement.

When using the Green Screen creative effect, users can now choose from a collection of GIFs to use as their background.

Visual Enhancement With a Single Tap

TikTok has also launched a Visual Enhancement function that, according to the company, “improves exposure, low-light, and color correction” with a single button press.

“Whether uploading from your camera roll or shooting directly from TikTok, video enhancement helps save time fine-tuning video changes before publishing,” the short video sharing site explains.

To do so, simply record or upload your video and tap the new Enhance button on the right panel. To undo the enhancement only, use the Enhance button again.

Sound Effects of a Cat and Others

With the new feature included with today’s update, TikTok users may now purrfectly replicate a cat, many other animals, and even musical instruments, while users are promised “additional sound effects” soon.

According to TikTok, “‘Flute’ for the stars, whatever it is! Record your video, then tap the “Voice Effects” button on the right side of the Editing screen.

To make use of these impacts, This is a condensed version of the information.