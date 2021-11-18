‘The Best Hack’: An Ex-Apple Genius Bar Worker Shares Little-Known iPhone Tricks.

A former Apple Genius Bar employee has resorted to TikTok to give a variety of little-known Apple product tips and techniques.

Sabrina Badin, who goes by the handle @thegeniussabb on social media, has over 41,000 followers on her platform, where she routinely shares what she’s learned from working inside the store.

Despite the fact that Badin’s tactics aren’t technically hacks, they’re popular among computer users, who frequently congratulate her in the comments and refer to them as “the best hacks.” Apple Watches, MacBooks, and iPhones are all included in the tips, which all save time and make technology easier for Apple customers.

It’s possible to record videos while music is playing in the background.

The seeming inability of iPhones to play music and record at the same time is the misery of many tech lives. When you click to record, the music turns off instantaneously, something iPhone users will recognize.

Instead, Badin suggests holding down the white shutter button on the conventional camera option and dragging the finger to the right to shoot a video.

The button should be changed to a recording button that, when pressed, starts recording while the music continues to play in the background.

If you don't know one of these tricks, you're missing out on part 2!! Without Using the App, Shazam a Song Shazam is a must-have app for most music fans, but getting into the app before the song stops while out in public can be challenging. Instead, as demonstrated in Badin's videos, you may add a Music Recognition option to your device's Control Center, requiring you to just pick the feature in the Control Center whenever you wish to Shazam a song.

Badin explained that adding the option is as simple as selecting it in the “Control Center” settings.

Finding a song has never been easier… Using the iPhone to Add Signatures to Documents With the globe shifting to a digital-first strategy in the last year, signing documents online frequently necessitates the installation of additional apps.