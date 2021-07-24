The Best (Battery-Powered) Lawnmower: EGO Power Plus Select Cut LM2135SP

When I returned home from a four-week trip this spring, I discovered that the grass, which had been barely visible before I left due to melted snow, had grown to a height of nearly a foot. Rather than hiring a landscaping company, I chose to do everything myself this year.

After doing my research, which included studying several review sites and YouTube videos, I opted on an EGO Power Plus 21-inch mower, especially the LM2135SP model, as my first lawnmower purchase. In my decades of cutting grass, I’ve tried a number of reel, gas, and electric push mowers, but none as good as this one.

Delightfully Adjustable

The first thing I noticed was how simple it was to set the lawnmower to an ergonomic mowing posture right out of the box. I unfolded the handle assembly to a 45-degree angle from the ground, grabbing a telltale green lever. I stretched the handle to a comfortable distance by using the green releases on either side of the handle. And, because the grass was getting to be scandalous, I lifted the entire deck to its maximum height using a single lever on the side—which was much nicer than fiddling with separate wheel settings as in the previous days.

The option to switch in different second blades is another unique feature of these mowers. (The top blade remains stationary.) It already has the mulching blade attached. A high-lift blade to help with bagging your clippings (which I didn’t do) and an extended runtime blade (which I didn’t require) are the other two possibilities. Even so, knowing that I can quickly swap out the lower blades in the future is comforting.

Powerful but not overbearing

I was ready to tackle the coarse underbrush after charging and inserting the battery (below). The mower didn’t hesitate for a second as long as I kept the safety lever pressed against the handlebar. It sliced through the dense grass with ease. I manually pushed the mower for our first tough lawn challenge, which helped conserve the battery’s energy while draining my own. It did, however, run for one hour in the sweltering 93-degree weather. This is a condensed version of the information.