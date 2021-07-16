The Bank of Japan has lowered its GDP forecast and provided more information on the Green Fund.

The Bank of Japan cut its growth projection for the current fiscal year on Friday and unveiled the specifics of its first green fund, which was announced last month.

Despite years of efforts, the central bank kept its core monetary easing measures untouched, as well as its long-standing two-percent inflation objective.

The Bank of Japan forecasted that Japan’s GDP will grow 3.8 percent in the current fiscal year to March, down from its previous forecast of 4.0 percent growth “mainly to the impact of Covid-19.”

It did, however, raise the growth prediction for the year to March 2023 from 2.4 percent to 2.7 percent.

It increased its inflation prediction for the current year to March from 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent, owing to higher energy prices.

As the government works toward its new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the central bank unveiled its first investment fund for climate change efforts last month.

The program, which is expected to begin this year, will be a follow-up to an existing program focused at supporting economic growth in general.

The central bank announced on Friday that it would offer green loans at a zero percent interest rate until the end of March 2031.

“Although Japan already has specific government measures to boost investment in green initiatives, this will be the first concrete action taken by the BoJ to actively support steps to combat climate change,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, in a commentary released ahead of the meeting.

The European Central Bank announced a new inflation target and factored climate change into its monetary policy plan last week.

The Bank of England also announced that, due to the coronavirus, it will test the exposure of Britain’s commercial lenders to climate change risks next year.