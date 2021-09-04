The Balmuda Lantern is a designer light that can be used both inside and out.

You’d be wrong if you thought lanterns had reached the end of their evolution and that no one would bother to redesign them. Balmuda, a Japanese brand with a burgeoning presence in the United States, isn’t afraid to add a touch of class to a handheld light. The Lantern, as its name suggests, is a simple object that entices you in with its elegance.

Sure, the Lantern is designed for camping, but its versatility allows it to be used in the home as well. It contains a rechargeable battery, a water-resistant shell, and a variety of lighting colors for different hours of the night. The $199 light performs admirably for its intended purposes, but is its innovative and attractive design worth the money?

TL;DR

Pros:

Design that is visually appealing There are three different lighting colors. Battery that can be recharged

Cons:

Micro USB charging port at an exorbitant price (instead of USB-C)

Like a Moth to a Flame…

Lantern of Balmuda

Balmuda’s lantern aspires to be noticed. It’s not bright or obnoxious, but it does draw attention in a subtle way. Its design is elegant enough to fit in even the most finely created living rooms, but based on the web photographs, it appears to be made for the outdoors and will be handy on camping trips.

If you look at Balmuda’s other items, such as its steam toaster and water kettle, you’ll notice that its lantern is extremely similar to them in terms of design. Its products are characterized by clean aesthetics and simple, easy-to-understand controls.

Making Use Of The Lantern

This lamp may be used both indoors and outdoors. It can be just as handy inside for those who never go camping or are concerned about taking such a delicate-looking object out of the house. The unit contains a Micro USB connector for charging the battery, although it can run indefinitely if left plugged in.

As a result, The Lantern can be utilized as a nightlight in your home. In fact, the dim candle or amber setting could provide a soothing light hue and be useful for late-night bathroom visits. I kept the lamp plugged in and turned on for an entire day, and it performed well.

With a full charge, I also turned the light on full brightness, and it lasted far longer than the claimed three hours. Previously, it had a run time of around 3.5 hours. This is a condensed version of the information.