The Australian Prime Minister backs down on his threat to skip the UN Climate Summit.

On Friday, Australia’s prime minister backtracked on a vow to miss next month’s key UN climate summit, calling it “an essential occasion.”

Scott Morrison told journalists, “I confirmed my attendance to the Glasgow Summit, which I’m looking forward to attending.”

Under rising pressure to implement more ambitious climate targets, the Conservative leader indicated that he would not attend the meeting with other heads of government in Scotland’s capital.

Climate campaigners were outraged by his remarks, which were interpreted as a clear diplomatic snub to the United Kingdom, a close partner and the summit’s host.

Prince Charles, in a rare step into politics, voiced surprise at Morrison’s reticence, saying it would be a “catastrophe” if leaders did not take bold measures to halt climate change.

Australia, which is widely regarded as a climate laggard, is one of the world’s top coal and gas exporters and has long resisted committing to a carbon-neutral goal.

Morrison has moved closer to setting a target date of 2050 for that aim, but he has refused to make it a binding target and has yet to commit to more substantive 2030 emissions reduction targets.

The 12-day gathering in Scotland will be the largest climate summit since the historic Paris discussions in 2015, and it is viewed as a critical step toward establishing global emissions targets to reduce global warming.

Morrison’s presence was welcomed, but it would be meaningless unless backed by a commitment to meaningful action, according to David Ritter, CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“Morrison does not deserve a golf clap just for agreeing to attend the world’s most critical climate summit,” he remarked.

“Simply showing up at COP26 with meaningless words and promises, while greenwashing Australia’s dismal climate track record,” he said.

Morrison’s ability to win over climate skeptics within his own ruling coalition will determine Australia’s stance in Glasgow.

As a sweetener to lawmakers representing coal-producing areas, more than a billion dollars in awards for hydrogen projects have been announced in recent days.

With an election due in May, Morrison must reconcile his party’s climate policy with the demands of a growing majority of Australians.