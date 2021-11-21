The Aura Mason Luxe Digital Photo Frame Displays Beautiful Memories.

A digital photo frame does not have to be a set-it-and-forget device, although it frequently is. This is a non-active product category. Even though I received this new Aura Mason Luxe frame for review, it didn’t take long for me to cease uploading new images or touching it on a daily basis. The frame was just a pleasant bit of decor a few days after loading up my favorite photos, in the midst of a busy schedule. Unlike other digital photo frames, the Mason Luxe has attracted my sight more frequently throughout the day, and it continues to impress me each time.

After all, the major purpose of this frame is to seem crisp. It looks brighter and more vivid than its 1600 x 1200 predecessor, thanks to a greater 2K (2048 × 1536) screen resolution. When viewed straight on, the glossy images it displays pop. These memories are extremely evident even from extreme side angles.

While the Mason Luxe may not be able to overcome my inertia, it does a fantastic job at displaying the photos it has stored. More than any other frame before it, it constantly makes me want to submit more photos just to see how they’ll turn out.

TL;DR

Pros:

The high-resolution screen (2048 by 1536 pixels) is absolutely gorgeous.

Photo and video storage is limitless.

Playback of a video with sound

Cons:a It’s high-priced frame (especially for the 9.7-inch size)

Purchase at Best Buy.

Aura Mason’s Revised Frame

Aura sells digital frames in a variety of sizes and styles. I’ll concentrate on the Mason Luxe edition because it’s the newest and most expensive. The Mason Luxe costs $249.99 and sits alongside the basic Mason frame, which costs $199.99.

The Mason Luxe is 9.7 inches on the diagonal and has a greater resolution than the original Mason frame, which measures only 9 inches on the diagonal. The Luxe version adds a speaker for audio playback, which is another major differentiation at launch.

Both versions of the Mason frame come with limitless photo storage, as well as the ability to swivel to landscape or portrait orientation, modify slideshow speed, shuffle photos, and use the iOS or Android mobile apps. Between the two versions, there are far more parallels than differences.

I can only comment on the Mason Luxe’s appearance. I’m sorry, but I don’t have any. This is a condensed version of the information.