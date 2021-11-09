The astronauts’ fiery return to Earth before splashdown is captured in SpaceX Crew-2 re-entry videos.

Last night, four astronauts successfully returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), leaving a brilliant trail of fire in their wake as they re-entered the atmosphere of our planet.

NASA’s Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan’s JAXA space agency’s Akihiko Hoshide, and the European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet were among the astronauts.

They were part of Crew-2, a joint mission between NASA and SpaceX to conduct a long-duration commercial stay on the International Space Station. The crew spent a total of 198 days on the space station.

They landed on Earth in one of SpaceX’s reusable Dragon capsules, which are used to transport humans to and from the International Space Station.

The friction and heat of re-entry generated a flame trail that was visible to people on the ground as the spacecraft hurtled through Earth’s atmosphere.

Several video footage of the re-entry have been shared on Twitter, with many of them shot in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In slow motion, they show how the capsule resembles a shooting star as it crosses the black sky.

@MargaretOrr Space-X recently flew over Bayou St John! pic.twitter.com/tPzMWGfPXa #NOLA November 9, 2021 — Julie (@DoxieNOLA) Space. Isn’t it interesting? pic.twitter.com/KoUWrnepLc #SpaceX November 9, 2021 — George Bevan (@gpbevan1) Please pardon the zealousness and profanity. I was completely taken aback pic.twitter.com/1MkjLbcON6 November 9, 2021 — Amber (@babymonoxide) After a dramatic re-entry, the capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida at 10:33 p.m. ET, bringing the mission to a close.

In a news release, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “We’re thrilled to have Shane, Megan, Aki, and Thomas safely return on Earth after another successful, record-setting long-duration mission to the International Space Station.”

“Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX crews who worked tirelessly to achieve a successful splashdown.”

The mission began on April 23 of this year, when the astronauts launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in the identical Dragon capsule in which they had just returned. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was used to launch the satellite.

During their stay aboard the International Space Station, the Crew-2 astronauts flew approximately 85 million miles and orbited Earth over 3,000 times.

They did scientific research while on the International Space Station. This is a condensed version of the information.