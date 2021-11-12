The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will lower vaccine tariffs and consider a US hosting offer.

At a virtual summit on Saturday, Pacific Rim leaders agreed to lower tariffs on Covid-19 vaccines, but failed to make significant progress on climate change and reacted coolly to US efforts to re-engage with the area.

In an effort to define a road to epidemic recovery, the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference brought together leaders from 21 member economies, including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus catastrophe, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed the group considered an economic “reset.”

“APEC leaders are united in their determination to reject Covid-19,” she stated.

“We’re focusing on coordinating an economic response to the worst slump in 75 years, developing new growth models, and dealing with climate change.”

The main conclusion of the summit was a pledge to reduce tariffs on vaccinations and other pandemic-related medical products in order to expedite the international response to the devastating health disaster.

As part of a commitment to make the pandemic recovery environmentally sustainable, the leaders also decided to advocate for a freeze on increases to fossil fuel subsidies.

However, the vow, which was first made by APEC in 2010, fell short of regional leaders’ lofty language in the run-up to the summit, who talked about transitioning to a green future.

Prior to the announcement, Ardern stated that she would like to see all fossil fuel subsidies eliminated.

In the run-up to the leaders’ conference, she remarked, “If the world is not ready to take aggressive action on climate change, then the world must be ready for the devastating consequences of climate change.”

Lesley Hughes, an environmentalist with the Climate Council of Australia, described pronouncements without strict timetables and enforceable punishments as “empty words.”

The meeting took place against a backdrop of escalating rivalry between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies and the region’s two most powerful armed forces.

Biden and Xi are apparently planning a virtual meeting next week as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise over Taiwan, human rights, and trade.

When asked about the talks, Ardern replied, “Of course, as APEC economies, we would welcome the continuous dialogue amongst APEC countries.”

After years of protectionist tactics under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, the US has offered to host an APEC meeting in 2023 in an effort to reassert its commitment to the area.

The idea, which Ardern indicated was still up for discussion, was not taken up at the leaders’ meeting.

