The ‘Artemis Generation’ will be inspired by NASA’s new graphic novel.

This weekend, NASA produced an interactive graphic novel to commemorate National Comic Book Day. The novel, titled “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity,” is intended to inspire a new generation of space explorers.

According to NASA, the graphic novel tells the story of Callie Rodriguez, a fictional heroine who is the first woman to explore the moon. The first issue, titled “Dream to Reality,” takes readers on a “journey to the moon” alongside Callie, from her childhood fantasies of traveling to space to the obstacles and setbacks she faced on her way to becoming an astronaut.

In a statement, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said, “The tale of Callie shows how passion, devotion, and tenacity allow us to turn our aspirations into reality.” “Callie, like myself, developed her abilities, took advantage of learning opportunities, and overcame obstacles to become a NASA astronaut. Her diversity is mirrored in today’s astronaut corps; it’s critical that we consider ourselves as explorers among the stars.”

The novel also involves Callie’s “robotic sidekick,” RT, who is named after Callie’s father Arturo and travels with her.

“NASA hopes to inspire the next generation of explorers — the Artemis Generation – with this graphic novel,” NASA added.

The online version of the 40-page graphic novel is now accessible. It’s even available to listen to on SoundCloud. The novel will be translated into Spanish in the near future.

According to the agency, the novel is also VR and AR compatible. Users may enjoy the four “life-size” environments in the story, as well as three 3D items, examine NASA technology that assisted Callie, and even interact with RT, using the First Woman app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS.

Derek Wang, director of communications for the Space Technology Mission Directorate at ANSA headquarters, said in a news release, “We set out to make the content both engaging and accessible.”

“We hope that there is something for everyone to enjoy, from space lovers of all ages to diligent educators searching for fresh methods to get students enthusiastic about STEM.”

Despite the fact that it is a fictional work, it is in keeping with the Artemis mission’s goal of landing the first woman and person of color on the moon and “exploring more of the lunar surface than ever before.”

Valentina Tereshkova, who was the, was the real woman who inspired the graphic novel.