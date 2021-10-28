The antidepressant fluvoxamine, which is used to treat COVID, has shown promise in a study.

According to a recent study published in The Lancet, fluvoxamine, an antidepressant, has the potential to be utilized as an antiviral in the treatment of COVID.

The study found that treatment with fluvoxamine in high-risk outpatients with early diagnosed COVID-19 tended to lessen the requirement for ongoing hospitalization, according to The Lancet. Fluvoxamine is presently used to treat severe depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

When comparing patients who received fluvoxamine to those who did not, the researchers discovered a reduction in relative risk of 32 percent, or nearly a third, in extended hospital stays or transfer to another facility.

Penny Ward, an independent pharmacist and visiting professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London, was not engaged in the research. “While hopeful, particularly because this product is affordable and might be made broadly available,” she said in a statement, “the influence on more severe outcomes remains undetermined.” She goes on to say that because vaccinated patients were excluded from the experiment, the possible extra effect of fluvoxamine in preventing breakthrough infection is unclear.

Ward further notes out that because high-risk groups were excluded from the study, the individuals analyzed may not be representative of the general population, particularly for those at high risk of COVID hospitalization or death.

Over the last two years, combating the COVID epidemic has become one of the medical profession’s top priorities, with the development of new vaccinations at the forefront of innovation. Researchers are also looking on possible COVID therapies, such as fluvoxamine, in addition to these prophylactic measures.

Though rest, water, and fever-reducing medicine may be enough for milder COVID cases, more severe instances that necessitate hospitalization are currently managed with supplemental oxygen, assisted ventilation, and other supportive measures, according to a new Johns Hopkins report.

Antiviral drugs, which do not kill a virus but rather reduce its ability to proliferate, could be one of these supportive interventions. Antivirals have been demonstrated to be useful in the treatment of infections such as influenza, reducing the length of sickness and reducing complications in certain persons.

Because COVID is caused by a novel virus, there is currently insufficient information to determine whether antivirals, if any, are effective. This is a condensed version of the information.