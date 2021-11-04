The Amazon Rainforest is on the verge of collapse.

Something isn’t right.

Luciana Gatti, a Brazilian atmospheric chemist, is holed up in her lab, crunching data over and over again, convinced there is a mistake.

The Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest — the “lungs of the Earth,” the “green ocean,” the thing humanity is banking on to inhale our pollution and save us from the mess we’ve created of the planet — is now producing more carbon than it absorbs.

The Amazon basin, a blob of deep green splattered across South America, is one of the world’s great wildernesses, a place where life teems in the heat of the tropics, fueled by the countless rivers that crisscross the forest like blue blood arteries.

The rainforest, which is home to more than three million species, is densely forested, absorbing massive amounts of carbon through photosynthesis — an important fact as humanity works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Amazon has absorbed a substantial portion of the pollution — about two billion tonnes per year until recently — as global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 50% in 60 years to approximately 40 billion tonnes.

But, during the last half-century, humans have razed and burned large swaths of the Amazon to make room for cattle ranches and cropland.

Gatti, who works for Brazil’s national space agency, has been monitoring how much carbon the Amazon produces and absorbs, looking for signs of a potential nightmare: that the damage might push the Amazon to a “tipping point,” where much of the rainforest dries up and becomes savannah.

Passing that barrier, according to climate scientists, would be disastrous: instead of slowing climate change, the Amazon would accelerate it. Dropping rainfall would force the region’s trees to die in large numbers, releasing up to a decade’s worth of global carbon emissions back into the atmosphere — and dooming our efforts to keep global warming below a bearable level.

Gatti can be found instructing bush pilots to gather her samples by descending in a downward spiral from 14,500 feet and sucking up small flasks of air when she’s not in her lab outside of Sao Paulo.

Over the past decade, the bespectacled 61-year-old, who requires motion sickness medicines before each flight, has watched those flasks tell a steadily worsening story.

Her and her colleagues published their most bleak findings yet in the journal Nature in July.

First and foremost, the Amazon is now mostly a net carbon source.