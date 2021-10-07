The alleged antimicrobial properties of spider silk are “not supported” by data, according to a new study.

Is it true that spider silk has healing properties? The long-held idea that spider silk possesses antibacterial capabilities is “not substantiated by empirical facts,” according to the researchers. According to the researcher of a new study published Tuesday in iScience, spider silk manufacturing is one of the most “prominent” adaptations of spiders. This silk has “great tensile strength and flexibility,” and the creatures employ it for a variety of things, including building egg casings and catching prey with snares.

Because of its antibacterial characteristics, spider silk has long been recommended as a treatment for a variety of diseases. Spider silk, for example, was utilized for lesions and warts in ancient Rome, according to Cell Press.

However, the researchers highlighted that studies into spider silk’s alleged antibacterial qualities have yielded “conflicting” results, with some demonstrating antimicrobial activity (AMA) while others do not.

Trine Bilde of Aarhus University, the study’s principal author, said in a Cell Press press release, “Spider silk has always been appreciated and almost has a legendary reputation.” “It’s one of those myths that appears to have been ‘established’ by ‘believe’ rather than solid empirical backing,” the author explained.

The researchers looked at the antibacterial effectiveness of spider silk from seven different species against Gram-negative bacteria like E. coli and Pseudomonas putida, as well as Gram-positive bacteria like Bacillus subtilis.

“We found no evidence for AMA of silk of the studied spider species, i.e. no suppression of growth of any of the tested microbes,” the researchers wrote, adding that epifluorescence microscopy revealed that the “majority” of the cells that came into direct contact with the spider silk strands were still alive.

“We were unable to find antibacterial action of social spider silk, independent of method or microorganism, and this piqued our interest as to why other research had been able to,” Bilde told Cell Press. “We then began closely studying the publications indicating antibacterial activity and discovered methodological flaws,” she stated.

The researchers specifically noted two types of issues: the first is the potential of bacterial contamination, and the second is the “lack of control for solvent effects.”

Instead of measuring the antibacterial effects of the spider silk, they may have measured the antimicrobial effects of the solvents employed, such as acetone and ethyl acetate.

"Of course, we can't rule out the potential that other, as yet untested spider species' silk could be involved.