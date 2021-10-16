The Allbirds Trail Runner SWT Shoes are designed to take you off the beaten path in a natural way.

Allbirds’ new Trail Runner SWT sneakers have a strong sensation of being “crafted from nature for nature.” This is partly due to the shoes’ use of environmentally friendly materials like merino wool and Allbirds’ proprietary SweetFoam, but it’s also due to the fact that these phrases are physically printed on the sides of the midsoles.

The Trail Runner SWT offers a lot to offer feet traveling non-sidewalk land, with strong rubber nubs on the outsole for traction and a cushioned midsole for comfort. I took them for a trail run and can confirm that Allbirds Tree Dashers aficionados would be enticed by this off-road variant.

The midsole is thick and absorbent, which is a plus.

Water-resistant

Allbirds have a comfortable fit and feel.

Cons: The traction lugs on the outsole may be too large for non-trail use.

Familiar Fit for Allbirds

A classic Allbirds fit and feel is at the heart of the Trail Runner SWT. When I put these new shoes on, I noticed how similar the foot opening and sock-like knit fit were to the Allbirds Tree Dashers road running shoes. For the heavy laces, both shoes include a small number of integrated eyelets. The upper of the new Trail Runner SWT shoes is comprised of ripstop material manufactured with merino wool and recycled poly for greater durability, according to Allbirds.

These new shoes have a bigger midsole, and the rubber lugs on the bottom affect how the Trailer Runner SWT feels while walking. They’re a touch chunkier than the rest of the Allbirds lineup. Allbirds also claims that their SweetFoam midsole can deliver sufficient rebound without the use of a plastic plate.

The new shoes are designed specifically for outdoor use, and they feel like it. While you could wear these on a daily basis, I wouldn’t recommend it. Walking around the home, I felt them to be cumbersome, and the added outsole traction made them easier to trip. However, outside the home, I thought they were a worthy complement to the Allbirds’ lineup.

Trail Running and Hiking

To test the Trail Runner SWT shoes, I took them camping and did some trail running. Overall, the traction and comfort they provide are satisfactory. I never lost my footing while racing through dirt, pebbles, and uneven terrain. I didn't feel compelled to concentrate on anything.