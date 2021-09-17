The all-citizen SpaceX Inspiration4 crew has completed their first day in space.

SpaceX has provided a report on the Inspiration4 crew, claiming they are “healthy, happy, and resting peacefully,” and that they have completed nearly six orbits of Earth.

On Wednesday, Inspiration4 launched from Kennedy Space Center in a Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The spacecraft was sent into a low-Earth orbit roughly 370 miles above the earth by the rocket.

The three-day mission created history by becoming the first in space to take an all civilian crew to such a high altitude. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin missions have nearly skirted the edge of our atmosphere and space, reaching altitudes of 50 to 65 miles above Earth.

The @Inspiration4x crew is in good health, is having a good time, and is sleeping soundly. Before going to bed, the crew had completed their first round of scientific study, gone 5.5 times around the Earth, and eaten a couple of meals.

September 16, 2021 — SpaceX (@SpaceX)

The crew, which includes Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Christopher Sembroski, and Hayley Arceneaux, received their first report on their status on Thursday evening.

At roughly 1 a.m. EDT, the corporation updated the crew’s status on Twitter, stating that the Dragon spacecraft carrying the Inspiration4 crew had completed over 15 orbits of Earth at the time. The Dragon craft must travel at nearly 22 times the speed of sound, or around 17,000 miles per hour, to complete a 90-minute orbit around the Earth.

The crew took a break on the first day to talk with patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. One of the things the crew was asked, according to St. Jude’s, was “are there cows on the moon?”

The mission is closely linked to the hospital, with a primary goal of raising $100 million for the institution. According to the Inspiration4 mission website, donations have reached little over $39 million.

This is in addition to the $100 million that mission commander Isaacman, the millionaire owner and CEO of Shift4Payments, has already committed to St. Jude’s.

Arceneux is a hospital employee who was chosen for the mission by St. Jude’s. She was also treated at St. Jude’s when she was a child with bone cancer.

