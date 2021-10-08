The AFP is one of the winners of the Climate Now Awards.

Agence France-Presse was named one of the winners of Covering Climate Now’s first journalism prize on Wednesday. Covering Climate Now is a global media project dedicated to reporting on global warming.

In a statement, the consortium of over 400 media sites said, “The awards reward work that sets a standard of excellence for journalists everywhere to imitate as newsrooms enhance their coverage of the climate narrative.”

A multimedia work by The Guardian, which allows the listener to listen to the sounds of icebergs melting in the Antarctic, and a long-form piece by ProPublica documenting migration driven by global warming were among the 12 winners picked from nearly 600 entries.

In the photography category, Josh Edelson, an AFP photographer based in California who specialized in documenting wildfires, won for his series “Heart of Fire.”

Edelson captured the wildfires blazing in California in the series, which was shot in September 2020, capturing “the enormous enormity of the conflagration and its emotional impact on both firefighters and the displaced,” according to the consortium.

“In ten years of documenting California wildfires, I’ve never seen anything like this year,” Edelson said in an article accompanying his photo series. “Every fire season now seems to deliver a fresh surprise,” says the new normal. “I am hooked, interested, passionate, and humbled by the impact of these events,” Edelson wrote. “I am super-driven to continue sharing these tales so people can witness what’s going on inside the firing line.”