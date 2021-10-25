The $549 Mammoth Wired Earphones from Campfire Audio are 3D-printed.

Using the term “budget” to describe low-cost consumer electronics makes about as much sense as using the term “diet” to describe low-calorie food. After all, a budget is based on what one is willing and able to spend, just as a diet is based on what one consumes.

It’s also pointless to draw a line between how affordable a device is within a given tech category—as we’ve seen with laptops, fully wireless stereo headphones, and other gadgets in recent years—because their median price tends to fall over time, sometimes even as their capabilities rise.

Finally, the relative affordability of a device is influenced in part by the purveyor. For example, Campfire Audio, a well-known audiophile brand based in Portland, Oregon, sells most of its IEMs (in-ear monitors, a fancy term for earphones) in the $900 to $1,500 range. So it was significant when it recently introduced its gleaming blue Mammoth variant for $549. While I wouldn’t call these true budget earphones, they do offer a lot of bang for your buck, especially considering the high-quality audio they deliver.

Packaging and AccessoriesI’m not one to spend a lot of time adoring product packaging. Usually, it’s only a realistic, useful means to an end. However, in certain cases, such as here with Campfire Audio, the presentation leaves a lasting impression: it expresses the attention to detail and care that has gone into how the product will be experienced holistically. Peeling open the Mammoth packaging seemed like helping a precious flower to bloom, and I was unveiling something extraordinary, rather than just a typical unwrapping. But, rather of going beyond, flamboyant, or wasteful, the packaging remained elegant in its simplicity. And, in the end, it made me feel good about what I was about to find in the box—which, as you’ll see, was a lot.

Campfire Audio includes (count them) 11 pairs of tips to go with the cable and earphones: three sizes of silicone, three of its own Marshmallow foam tips, and five foam tips from Final Audio. I placed each of the tip kinds in one of the three small dual-chamber mesh bags provided, perhaps a touch excessive in terms of organization. This is a condensed version of the information.