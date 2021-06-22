The 23 Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals for 2021

Discounts on high-end TVs from Samsung and Sony, as well as savings on TCL, Insignia, and Toshiba, are among the greatest Amazon Prime Day TV bargains for 2021. Many Fire TV edition sets with built-in Fire TV software are also available at a discount.

On Samsung lifestyle TVs like the Samsung Frame TV or outdoor TVs, you can save up to 20%. For Prime Day 2021, Sony 4K TVs are on sale for up to 19% discount. A Samsung QLED 32-inch TV was also discounted by over $100. TCL TVs are up to 25% down, and you can receive an extra 15% back in cashback.

This is also a fantastic opportunity to shop for a super inexpensive 4K TV with Fire TV built-in, since several Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV models are on sale.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2021 an Appropriate Time to Purchase a Television?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a wonderful opportunity to get a new TV, especially if you want one with Fire TV built-in or a decent 4K TV from Sony, Samsung, or TCL.

Many of the offers are on new or 2020 models, which means you’ll be getting the most up-to-date equipment. While there are a few HD TVs on display, the majority are 4K TVs with HDR support and built-in smart TV features. For the best support, opt for a 120 Hz refresh rate, or at least a 60 Hz refresh rate, if you’re gaming.

Deals on Samsung The Frame TVs for Prime Day

Samsung The Frame TVs are smart TVs that resemble framed artwork. When you aren’t watching TV, you can select to display artwork to help the set blend in with the rest of your home. Amazon offers 20% off the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch The Frame TVs with prices starting at $1,037.99.

At Amazon, you can find Samsung The Frame discounts.

Prime Day Deals on Samsung Serif QLED

For Prime Day 2021, the Samsung Serif QLED 4K TV is 20% discounted. This is a beautiful lifestyle TV that includes an easel mounting stand so that you can set this up in a living room without a bulky TV stand. It’s quite fashionable. This is a brief summary.