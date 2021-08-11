The $1 Trillion US Infrastructure Plan goes Beyond Roads and Bridges.

Lawmakers in Washington are on the verge of accomplishing something that has evaded previous administrations for years: enacting legislation to rejuvenate the country’s aging infrastructure.

The $1.2 trillion plan, which is sponsored by Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, would fund everything from road repairs to broadband expansion and sustainable energy.

It breezed through the Senate on Tuesday, but its chances in the House of Representatives are murky. The following is a list of what is included in the bipartisan plan:

One of the largest single allocations in the law is $110 billion for the country’s transportation infrastructure.

According to a White House summary, the funds would be used for repairs “with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including bikes and pedestrians.”

According to the Biden administration, $40 billion of the money will go toward repairing or rebuilding outdated bridges, the biggest percentage for that purpose since the US interstate highway system was created decades ago.

A further $16 billion would be allocated to unnamed “major projects.”

$66 billion will be invested on passenger rail infrastructure, including a popular line connecting major cities in the northeastern United States, in what the White House called “the greatest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago.”

A portion of the funds will be used to build new train connections between cities, including high-speed rail.

The inland waterway system is critical in maintaining sectors like American agriculture competitive, but its locks and dams need to be maintained and expanded, thus the plan would devote $17 billion to the canals and ports.

Another $25 billion would be used to support airport projects, such as deferred maintenance.

The proposal allocates $21 billion to help clean up contamination from toxic waste, abandoned mine areas, and gas wells that have been left unplugged.

It also allots $15 billion to replace lead-contaminated water lines. However, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, this is barely a third of what is required to replace them nationwide.

A $50 billion injection is being used to fund a variety of large and small initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and alleviating the effects of climate change.

Floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters are expected to cost up to $100 billion in 2020, according to the White House, and the money will be used to improve communities’ vulnerability to such disasters as well as cyber threats.

In addition, the plan includes $5 billion for zero-emission school buses and $2.5 billion for ferries.

$7.5 billion will be spent on infrastructure to help the electric vehicle market grow. Brief News from Washington Newsday.