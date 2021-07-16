Thanks to conservationists, a baby beaver is born for the first time in 400 years in a moorland area.

In Exmoor, southwest England, a baby beaver has been born for the first time in 400 years, as conservationists try to return the mammal to the country.

By the 16th century, beavers were become extinct in mainland Britain, having been hunted for their fur, flesh, and smell glands.

However, wildlife scientists have pointed out that they can have substantial advantages to the ecosystems in which they inhabit, prompting a movement in the last decade to reintroduce the water-dwelling creatures back to the British countryside.

The National Trust organisation in the United Kingdom released an adult pair of Eurasian beavers into Exmoor’s Holnicote Estate in January 2020.

The beavers, according to the organization, could help with flood management and river fauna.

The National Trust noted, “The dams they build will contain water during dry periods, help to decrease flash floods downstream, reduce erosion, and improve water quality.”

The pair of beavers appear to have begun a family, according to rangers at the Holnicote Estate.

One of the rangers, Jack Siviter, told the Natural History Museum in London this week that they initially believed the beavers had mated when the male became more active in the spring while the female remained hidden.

“It was then several weeks until we noticed her again, and this is when our suspicions that she had given birth were validated, due to her having extremely prominent teats,” Siviter continued.

The young beaver was the first to be born on Exmoor in 400 years, according to the National Trust.

The beavers were being watched by the rangers via a remote camera set up in their enclosure.

In the 18 months since their arrival, Ben Eardley, project manager for the National Trust at Holnicote, told the National History Museum that the adult couple had helped to create a “more open wetland complex” and increased the variety of animals.

The family of beavers is now anticipated to stay together for a few years before the newborn, often known as a kit, seeks out its own territory.

The University of Exeter published a report on a five-year study investigating the environmental impact of beavers introduced to the River Otter in East Devon, England, in February 2020.

The beavers were brought in as two breeding pairs. This is a condensed version of the information.