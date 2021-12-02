Thanks to an Instagram photo, a new snake species has been discovered.

A team of scientists has discovered a snake species that was previously unknown to science, and it all started with an Instagram photo.

Virendar K. Bhardwaj, a graduate student at Guru Nanak Dev University in India, had to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as the rest of the world. During this period, he began exploring his garden in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, and publishing images of the wildlife he saw, according to a blog post by Pensoft.

On June 5, 2020, he posted a photo of a kukri snake to Instagram.

Though it resembled the Common Kukri Snake (Oligodon arnensis), Zeeshan A. Mirza, the paper’s first author, observed certain distinguishing characteristics when he viewed the snake’s photo on his feed.

Virendar was approached by the researchers, and he eventually discovered two snakes of the species. Although there were some delays due to the epidemic, the researchers were able to analyse the DNA of the specimens once the laboratory reopened and determined that they were really different from the Common Kukri snake. According to Pensoft, further examination confirmed that the snakes in question were actually a new species.

“The finding of the species would not have been conceivable if the first author (ZAM) had not come upon an image of the new species on Instagram (Facebook, Inc.),” the researchers said.

The species was given the name Oligodon churahensis by the researchers, who also recommended the name “Churah Valley Kukri” after the Churah Valley in Himachal Pradesh, where it was discovered. The new species is related to the Oligodon arnesis based on morphological and molecular data, but there are a few differences, according to the researchers.

The researchers noted, “Discovery of the new species is not surprising, as the Western Himalayas has been poorly investigated in terms of its herpetofaunal variety,” calling the region’s herpetofaunal diversity “grossly underestimated.”

Mirza also mentioned how “amazing” it was that a simple act of garden exploration led to the discovery of a new species, and how Instagram supported the finding.

“It’s fascinating to see how a snapshot on Instagram led to the discovery of such a lovely snake that had been hidden from the public until lately,” Mirza told Pensoft.

"Recently, individuals have been eager to travel to isolated biodiversity hotspots in search of new or uncommon species, but if one searches in their own backyard, one can find new or unusual species."