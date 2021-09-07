Thanks to 3D-printed Stellar Nurseries, Astronomers Can Now Touch the Stars.

Using data acquired from these star-forming regions of space, an astronomer and artist used 3D printing to build detailed resin spheres of stellar nurseries.

Nia Imara, an assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz, created resin globes that will allow astronomers to hold these massive clouds of gas and dust in their hands and examine them in unparalleled detail.

Stellar nurseries, which are regions of strong star formation made up of molecular clouds of gas and dust, are essential for understanding how star systems and galaxies grow. Astronomers may find it difficult to investigate star nurseries in detail because this debris obscures their inner workings.

“Stellar nurseries are invisible to our sight, but they are where stars are born,” Imara told This website. “These massive celestial bodies, which may contain dozens or even millions of times the mass of the sun, are where stars are born.” “Not only that, stellar nurseries, also known as molecular clouds by astronomers, play an important part in galaxies’ evolution. In the Milky Way Galaxy, there are thousands of them.

“Our nearest star, the Sun, was created 5 billion years ago in a molecular cloud.”

In a study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, Imara recounts her creations.

The 3D spheres, which are about the size of a baseball, provide a detailed depiction of the tumultuous clouds of star-forming material seen in these regions to the person holding them.

They also allow astronomers and astrophysicists to see formations like swirling clusters and wispy filaments of gas and dust within star nurseries.

This type of portrayal of these locations could aid scientists in better understanding the processes that take place there.

“The morphologies of stellar nurseries are exceedingly complicated. “They aren’t spherical like stars or planets,” Imara explained. “Astronomers want to know how stellar nurseries’ complicated structure relates to the physics of star formation, but the views we can gather with our telescopes have some restrictions.

“Molecular clouds appear flat in the sky, and we’d like to see their whole 3D structure.”

Imara collaborated on the spheres with John Forbes of the Flatiron Institute's Center for Computational Astrophysics and James Weaver of the School of Engineering.