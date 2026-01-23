Thailand’s Dugong Population Plummets, Signaling Global Marine Crisis

Thailand’s dugong population has experienced a dramatic decline of over 50%, with the once-thriving population now in freefall. In 2022, an estimated 273 dugongs lived in the waters off Thailand’s Andaman Coast. However, recent reports show the number of these gentle marine mammals has fallen sharply, as they wash up dead along the coastline, victims of a deteriorating marine environment. The rapid decline of the dugongs serves as a stark warning to global conservation efforts.

Destruction of Seagrass Meadows and Habitat Loss

The primary cause of this crisis is the destruction of seagrass meadows, the dugongs’ vital food source. Coastal development, pollution, and climate change have devastated these underwater pastures. Photographs taken by local photographer Theerasak Saksritawee showcase the stark emptiness in bays that were once bustling with marine life. The loss of seagrass beds has left dugongs starving, unable to find enough food to sustain themselves.

Unlike more visible endangered species like pandas or elephants, marine animals like dugongs face a hidden battle for survival. As Saksritawee pointed out, “Some people can’t even tell where a dugong’s eyes are,” emphasizing how difficult it is for many to notice the extinction of these creatures. The collapse of the dugong population poses a serious risk to its genetic diversity, with many experts fearing the species could soon reach a point of no return.

A Wake-Up Call for Other Coastal Regions

The situation in Thailand is echoed by concerns over the dugong populations off Kenya’s coast. The marine ecosystems around Lamu and the Kiunga Marine National Reserve in Kenya are facing similar threats. Overfishing, unregulated coastal development, and the destruction of seagrass beds have placed these fragile ecosystems at great risk. The loss of dugongs in Thailand, despite its greater resources for conservation, highlights the potential devastation that could befall smaller, less-protected regions like those in Kenya’s Kwale and Kilifi counties.

As conservationists sound the alarm, efforts to protect these animals have intensified. Documentaries like those being produced by The Guardian aim to raise awareness about this underwater crisis, but experts warn that awareness alone is not enough. To prevent the dugong from becoming a myth passed down to future generations, strict measures must be taken to preserve seagrass habitats in both the Andaman Sea and the Indian Ocean.