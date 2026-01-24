Text Message Hack Could Help Recover Lost or Stolen iPhones

iPhone users are being urged to try a simple text message trick that could assist in recovering their lost or stolen devices. A TikTok user, Aaliyah, recently shared a clever hack that enables users to track their phones and even capture a photo of the thief—if certain conditions are met.

How It Works

According to Aaliyah, the process is straightforward: by sending a specific message to your iPhone from any phone, you can activate the front camera, take a photo of whoever is holding the device, and send both the photo and the phone’s location to a trusted contact. She explained, “I’ve set mine up to notify my mum, my mum’s fiancé, my boyfriend, and a few others.” She emphasized that even if the phone isn’t stolen, this feature can help track it if misplaced.

However, this life hack will only work if the phone is still powered on, has a signal, and hasn’t been wiped or disabled. If the phone’s battery is dead or it’s been switched off, the trick won’t function. The method is particularly useful when a phone has just gone missing, but isn’t much help for those who’ve lost their device days ago.

Setting Up the Automation

To activate the feature, users must first open the “Shortcuts” menu in their iPhone settings and create an automation. This involves selecting the “message contains” option as the trigger and choosing a phrase like “I’ve lost my phone” or “My phone has been stolen.” Once the phone receives this text, it will execute a series of actions, such as taking a photo with the front camera, sending that photo, and sharing the phone’s location.

Aaliyah also suggests setting the phone to low power mode to extend its battery life, increasing the chances of the phone staying operational long enough to send the crucial information. The entire setup is quick to configure and has gained praise in the online community, with users expressing their gratitude for this simple yet effective solution.

While the hack has its merits, some have pointed out limitations. Thieves often disable devices by removing the SIM card or turning off the phone, rendering this trick useless. One user highlighted this, noting, “Most phone thieves know about the Find My Phone feature, so they just turn the phone off.” Despite these challenges, many users are finding this hack to be a helpful safeguard against device theft.