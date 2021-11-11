Texas Temporarily Allows the Sale of Cannabis Extract in States Where Delta-8 THC Is Illegal.

Delta-8, a cannabis extract, has recently made headlines after a Texas court permitted it to be sold temporarily in the state.

Delta-8, often known as Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol or Delta-8 THC, is a naturally occurring chemical found in the Cannabis sativa plant.

Delta-8 is known to have psychoactive properties, although it differs from Delta-9 THC, which is responsible for the “high” people experience when they smoke cannabis or marijuana.

Delta-8 is only present in trace levels in cannabis, thus manufacturers make it by converting cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive chemical found in cannabis sub-type hemp, into Delta-8, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp in the United States, and Delta-8 is derived from hemp, there has been some confusion about its legality. Hemp was described as a cannabis derivative with less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC content. Supporters of Delta-8 claim that as long as Delta-8 items fall within this range, they should be legal.

Delta-8 can be found for sale in a variety of forms, including Delta-8-infused gummy treats, despite the fact that it does not have FDA safety approval.

Several states have taken steps to restrict its sale throughout the years, but the legality is murky in many areas, and some internet lists of where Delta-8 is legal or not appear to disagree.

According to Reuters, at least 18 jurisdictions had restricted or banned Delta-8 in some way as of August 2021. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington were among the states involved.

According to CBDOracle, Texas issued a ban in October that has been temporarily suspended while Alabama, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Oregon reviewed Delta-8’s legal status as of November 4.

Texas’ prohibition was recently challenged in court by state dealers, with a judge ruling that it did not meet with administrative procedures.

Things are still up in the air as far as where Delta-8 is legal. As of November 10, the cannabis extract is “legal” in 30 states, including California and Florida, according to CBD information website CBDThinker, however the site acknowledges that the regulations may not be explicit in all. This is a condensed version of the information.