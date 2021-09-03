Texas Right to Life has been given 24 hours by GoDaddy to find a new host for their whistleblower website.

The online hosting business GoDaddy has given Texas Right to Life 24 hours to find a new host because the organization’s anti-abortion “whistleblower” website breaches the company’s terms of service respecting privacy.

“We alerted prolifewhistleblower.com last night that they have breached GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to find a new provider,” GoDaddy said in a statement.

People can post anonymous tips on the website prolifewhistleblower.com about doctors, clinics, or other individuals who may have assisted women in getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

GoDaddy’s policies, on the other hand, state that its registered and hosted websites cannot “collect or harvest” personal information without their consent. Its policies also prohibit registered sites from doing anything that “violates another User’s or any other person or entity’s privacy or publicity rights, or breaches any obligation of confidentiality that you owe to another User or any other person or entity.”

In a Gizmodo article published last Wednesday, tech journalist Shoshana Wodisnky said, “A site entirely set up to out those who try to help someone attain a delicate, stigmatized medical treatment probably come under this [policy].”

People who disagree with the website’s goal should report it to GoDaddy’s “abuse report” area, according to Wodinsky. About 24 hours after Wodinsky’s story was published, GoDaddy announced its decision to deactivate Texas Right to Life.

It’s unclear where the anti-abortion group will try to relaunch its website, or whether any web hosting companies will allow such a site to report people’s confidential medical information.

Texas Right to Life was asked for comment by this website.

The Texas Right to Life website was created when the state of Texas passed a new anti-abortion statute.

The new Texas legislation gives private persons the right to sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private citizen who successfully sues such an aide is entitled to a reward of at least $10,000 from the person who is being sued.

Kimberlyn Schwartz, Texas Right to Life's director of media and communication, said after the website's inception that it had been inundated with fake claims from people looking to waste investigators' time.