Texas Discovers a Toxic and Invasive Hammerhead Flatworm Species

In Texas, a highly invasive species of hammerhead flatworms has been discovered that poses a hazardous threat to people.

The Texas Invasive Species Institute’s Director of Research and Education/Outreach, Ashley Morgan-Olvera, confirmed to This website that the invasive hammerhead flatworm has been identified all over the state. Despite the fact that the species, technically known as Bipalium kewense, is most usually found in Texas’ southeastern region, it has now been traced to other parts of the state, including Dallas.

“Our Institute began tracking this flatworm in 2017 after receiving sporadic reports around Houston, and some citizens provided anecdotal evidence of ‘growing up with them’ in Beaumont and east Texasâ€”so we estimate it arrived in [Texas] in the 1980s, but there isn’t much historical data, “She informed this site.

“What we’ve learned in the last week for Texas is that Bipalium kewense is well-established in natural habitats throughout the state’s east, north, central, and coastal regions.”

The hammerhead flatworm is native to Southeast Asia and prefers warm climates, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute’s website. Because of its rounded “half-moon shaped head,” it gets its name from the hammerhead shark. The average hammerhead flatworm can grow to be between eight and fifteen inches long, giving them a snake-like appearance.

According to a KTVT article, the institute attributes increased awareness of the invasive species’ existence in Texas to a viral Facebook post. Debbie Meyers-Shock published a Facebook post on June 22 about the discovery of a flatworm in Dallas, which has now been shared over 71,000 times.

“Because of the neurotoxic slime, this species preys on earthworms and has no known predators, destroying the quality of our Texas soils just like the Zebra Mussels have done to our Texas lake waters,” Meyers-Shock said.

Morgan-Olvera told This Website that these flatworms can be harmful to people. She said that because hammerhead flatworms prey on earthworms, they release a neurotoxic that poses a serious threat to anyone who comes into contact with or eats them.

