Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sells Over $5 Billion in Shares After Controversial Twitter Poll

After a contentious Twitter poll over his tax bill, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares in the electric vehicle firm, raising more than $5 billion. Musk retains his position as the company’s greatest shareholder despite the sales, which amount to about 3% of his stock.

He said this weekend that he will sell 10% of his shares in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a Twitter poll. Tesla stock saw a frantic sell-off earlier this week as a result of the sale tweets, but it recovered modestly yesterday, with shares up 2.6 percent to $1,096.

The survey raises questions about whether Musk’s objective was always to sell anyway, with tax transactions “automatically implemented” in a September sell-off plan.

What was the result of Musk’s Twitter poll?

Last weekend, the Tesla CEO advocated selling 10% of his company’s stock owing to “unrealized gains being a technique of tax avoidance” for billionaires.

Musk claims he does not receive a salary or bonus from Tesla, instead paying $1.1 billion in taxes due in the next 12 months using sold shares.

The final result showed that 58 percent of customers agreed with the concept, which he has now implemented in part.

Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I recommend selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

Do you agree with this?

Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I recommend selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

Do you agree with this?

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 6 November 2021

