‘Terrible Proof’: A Documentary About Human Failings in California Fires

Months after Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker began filming a documentary about California’s largest-ever wildfire, the blaze was surpassed by an even larger conflagration.

As climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter, and more dangerous, the 2017 Thomas Fire is now just the ninth worst in terms of area destroyed, and is likely to be surpassed shortly by the Dixie Fire blazing across the state’s northern woodlands.

“One of the things I realized while producing this video is that these fires happen all the time — they happen again and over again,” Walker added.

“It’s just awful proof of the movie’s premise. I didn’t intend to be proven wrong or to make such a timely film, but that’s where we’ve ended up.”

“Bring Your Own Brigade,” which opens in theaters on Friday, takes a broad look at the causes, conflicts, and potential solutions that surround the western United States’ increasingly devastating wildfires.

It starts with horrifying images of two fires that ravaged Malibu and Paradise, two Californian cities at opposite extremes of the socioeconomic scale, in November 2018, killing a total of 88 people.

During the tragedy, filmmakers were embedded with firefighters, and the film concentrates on the characters and personal tales of emergency responders as well as the tenacious locals who have returned to live in places that have been reduced to ashes.

Along with tales of heroism, the film rapidly discovers that many of people most affected by wildfires – and climate change, which scientists say increases the likelihood of burning – are often the least willing to change their ways.

Residents of Malibu reject a proposal to raise taxes to support more firefighters, instead directing their rage towards emergency responders who they claim failed to save their houses.

And the city of Paradise has rejected a series of low-cost, high-impact suggestions to help prevent such catastrophes, including a legislation mandating five feet (1.5 meters) of “defensible space” around homes to be cleared of vegetation.

“A community like Paradise won’t be allowed to adopt alternative construction rules, which means they’ll be back in the same situation,” Walker added.

“We haven’t been able to persuade them that these minor concessions or sacrifices are beneficial. She told AFP, “I believe that was incredibly illuminating.”

While the film clearly addresses climate change, it also looks into other causes of wildfires.