Tensions in the auto industry between Canada and the United States have clouded the ‘Tres Amigos’ summit.

President Joe Biden and the presidents of Canada and Mexico will gather in the White House on Thursday for the “Tres Amigos” conference, but trade and immigration concerns likely cloud the pleasant atmosphere.

Before meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will hold individual sessions with each of them.

Although Donald Trump canceled the previously scheduled trilateral meeting, Biden is striving to improve relations with North America’s three largest countries, which form the USMCA free trade bloc, just as he has done with US friends in Europe and Asia.

It’s “the conclusion of ten months of work to rebuild North America as a platform that is both crucial to our domestic economic success and a partnership that can play a critical role in resolving regional and global concerns,” according to White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher.

Trump threatened to cancel the free trade pact and slapped taxes on Canadian aluminum and steel, in addition to publicly clashing with Trudeau.

But just because Trump’s turbulent administration is done doesn’t mean the issues he sparked have vanished.

Biden is attempting to resurrect the failing US industrial base, particularly in the fast expanding clean energy and electric car markets, in an echo of Trump’s “America first” mindset, and this is causing conflict.

Biden’s suggestion for a tax credit to encourage US production of electric vehicles, such as the powerful all-electric Hummer he test drove during a visit to GM’s facility in Detroit on Wednesday, has frightened both Mexico and Canada.

Another bone of contention is Biden’s “Buy American” policy when it comes to the federal government’s massive fleet of vehicles, which Canada claims is undisguised protectionism.

Meagher backed Biden’s strategy, claiming that he had always focused on increasing union jobs and that “there will be abundant opportunity” to collaborate on regional economic growth with Canada and Mexico.

A senior Biden administration source noted that one growing regional concern for which the White House is seeking cooperation is fixing catastrophic supply chain bottlenecks.

To the south, Mexico is being pressed to assist in the resolution of a politically volatile immigration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

Biden has emphasized the necessity for a humanitarian approach, but Trump has made the fight against illegal immigration one of his most powerful campaign promises.

The emphasis in Thursday’s trilateral meeting, according to a senior administration official, will be on regional solutions.

Experiencing "unprecedented displacement" as a result of the economic impact from Covid-19.