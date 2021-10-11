Tensions between China and the United States could shape the climate future in Glasgow.

The global climate issue is gaining traction, but action would be difficult without China and the United States, which together account for more than half of global emissions — and whose governments are at odds.

Experts believe that breakthrough US-China cooperation might be the impetus for a historic climate accord ahead of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, but that tense relations between Washington and Beijing are not the end of the world.

Both countries have increased their efforts to reduce emissions, though analysts say the measures are insufficient to fulfill a UN-backed goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

“If the national governments of China and the United States are unable to agree on anything substantive, I believe there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are capable and willing to do a lot on their own,” said Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, who led major climate initiatives.

“But that doesn’t make it unimportant,” she added. “Other countries will be hesitant to intervene unless there is an explicit agreement.” The administration of US President Joe Biden has labeled Beijing as his country’s main long-term problem, putting pressure on Beijing on issues ranging from human rights to Taiwan to trade, but has sought collaboration on climate change.

“It’s no secret that China and the United States have a lot of disputes. Cooperation, on the other hand, is the only option to break free from the world’s existing mutual suicide pact on climate change “In a recent address, US climate envoy John Kerry stated.

Despite a thaw in relations, Kerry has visited China twice. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the other hand, issued a warning on his most recent visit.

“Climate cooperation between China and the United States cannot be exalted above the entire environment of China-US relations,” Wang added.

The remarks sparked fears in Washington that the Biden-Kerry strategy would backfire, allowing China to exploit climate change as a bargaining chip.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping took a huge stride forward soon after, assuring the United Nations that Beijing will no longer subsidize coal in its foreign infrastructure-building spree, despite continuing to invest in the polluting but politically important kind of energy at home.

