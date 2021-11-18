Tensions between Canada and the United States over automobiles have clouded the ‘Three Amigos’ summit.

The conference is known as the “Three Amigos,” but trade and immigration issues threatened to overshadow the convivial atmosphere when President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico convened at the White House on Thursday.

Before the three of them gathered, Biden had separate discussions with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Although Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned the regular trilateral conference, he is striving to improve relations between North America’s three largest countries, which comprise the USMCA free trade bloc, much as he has done for the US’s European and Asian partners.

“This is one of the easiest partnerships we have,” he said in the Oval Office with Trudeau.

The regional summit is “the culmination of 10 months of work to revitalize North America as a platform that is both critical to our domestic economic success, as well as a partnership that can play a critical role in resolving regional and global challenges,” according to White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher.

Trump threatened to cancel the free trade pact and slapped taxes on Canadian aluminum and steel, in addition to publicly clashing with Trudeau.

But just because Trump’s tumultuous administration is done doesn’t mean the issues he sparked have vanished.

Biden is attempting to resurrect the struggling US industrial base, particularly in the quickly expanding clean energy and electric car markets, which is producing friction with the neighbors, in an echo of Trump’s “America first” ideology.

Biden’s suggestion for a tax credit to encourage US production of electric vehicles, such as the powerful all-electric Hummer he test drove during a visit to GM’s facility in Detroit on Wednesday, has frightened Mexico and Canada.

Another bone of contention is Biden’s “Buy American” policy for the federal government when purchasing its vast fleet of vehicles, which Canada claims is unmasked protectionism.

As he began his meeting with Trudeau, Biden added, “We’re going to talk about that.”

Meagher backed Biden’s strategy, claiming that he had always focused on increasing union jobs and that “there will be abundant opportunity” to collaborate on regional economic growth with Canada and Mexico.

A senior Biden administration source noted that one growing regional concern for which the White House is seeking cooperation is fixing catastrophic supply chain bottlenecks.

To the south, Mexico is being pressed to assist in the resolution of a politically volatile immigration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

