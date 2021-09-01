Tennessee, one of the hardest hit by Delta, underreports COVID hospitalizations.

Tennessee’s health department has determined that the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID has been underreported since last summer.

According to fresh data from the state’s department of health, the state hospitalized roughly 5,100 more persons in the last 14 months than previously recorded.

Every day, there was underreporting, with dozens of cases not being logged. The virus has been circulating since the beginning of summer 2020, with the highest number of unreported cases occurring over the winter when the infection was at its peak. The overall number of hospitalizations in the state has been revised to 29,694.

According to Sarah Tanksley, a representative for the Tennessee Department of Health, the unreported COVID hospitalizations were discovered after the department included data from the Tennessee Hospital Association into its tracking system.

According to Tanksley, this new data is more detailed than prior data utilized by the state’s department of health since it is based on patient-level viral data from hospitals rather than facility-level data.

Tanksley claims that the agency was previously unaware of how to merge these two data sources and hence did not have a clear picture of the virus’s impact on the state until recently.

Tennessee is one of the states hardest afflicted by COVID, and this news comes at a critical moment. According to The New York Times COVID tracker, the state is currently reporting an average of 6,758 COVID instances per day, with an average of 2,611 hospitalizations and roughly 35 deaths. COVID is affecting 99 persons per 100,000 in the state. With 100 cases per 100,000 people, it is only second to South Carolina.

Tennessee may soon exceed South Carolina, since the former’s cases have climbed by 52% in the last two weeks, while the latter’s have increased by 56%. In comparison, the average rise across the United States was only 14 percent.

While Tennessee is second to last in terms of COVID cases per capita, it ranks near the bottom in terms of the percentage of the population who has received the vaccine. Only 42 percent of Tennesseans are fully immunized, compared to 52 percent nationally. This is a condensed version of the information.