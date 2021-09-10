Ten days before the election, Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister takes aim at the Conservatives.

On a debate stage Thursday, Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to portray his Conservative opponent as unprepared to lead in the face of a likely election defeat and a storm of criticism over climate and foreign policies.

The nationally televised primetime debate was Trudeau’s final chance to debate Conservative rookie captain Erin O’Toole in person in order to convince voters.

On September 20, Canadians will go to the polls.

Climate change, global warming, Afghanistan, Covid-19 vaccinations, and indigenous reconciliation were among the subjects that sparked brief disputes amongst the key contenders.

Tensions have increased in recent days as O’Toole has taken a slim lead in surveys.

Before the moderator cut him off, an irate Trudeau — the more seasoned candidate who enjoys a dogfight – talked over O’Toole and three other party leaders on stage.

He accused O’Toole of concealing a gun-control agenda and pointed out schisms in the Conservative Party’s response to global warming.

O’Toole’s denial of mandated Covid injections was also questioned by the prime minister.

“The problem with Mr O’Toole and his ideas is that he says all the right things and tries to reassure everyone that he’s there as a strong leader, but he can’t persuade his candidates to get vaccinated,” Trudeau explained.

“I am driving the bus to make sure we get this country back on track,” O’Toole, who has led the Conservatives for a year, said in response to criticism of his leadership.

On the issue of climate change, Trudeau has been chastised for failing to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions in the six years that his Liberals have been in power.

“We haven’t met the expectations of Canadians on climate change,” O’Toole admitted, acknowledging that the Conservatives needed to regain public trust.

In terms of foreign policy, he chastised Trudeau for holding an election on the day Kabul was overrun by the Taliban, as well as an unresolved dispute with China.

The situation of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, was brought up.

China has held Kovrig and Spavor since December 2018, when Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Ottawa on a US warrant.

“You let down the Michaels,” O’Toole stated to Trudeau.

He also said that months before Kabul fell, veterans had advocated for a plan to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who worked with the Canadian soldiers.

“There were 1,200 Canadians and hundreds more interpreters and others waiting for support from Canada when Afghanistan fell,” O’Toole said.

"Mr Trudeau should not be in power.