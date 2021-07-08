Teen Reels in a 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish VIDEO

A 20-foot white sturgeon was captured and released by a Canadian teenager while fishing with pals.

Jacob Bergen, 17, caught the massive fish in British Columbia’s Fraser River.

White sturgeon, according to Bergen, are regarded “prehistoric” fish, having existed from the Early Cretaceous period, more than 100 million years ago.

Sturgeons, unlike most fish, have no bones, according to the teen. “Their robust, unusual structure is made out of cartilage and tough meat, with a thick, hard-to-penetrate skin on top.”

Sturgeons have scutes (bony plates) on their bodies, according to him. “The sturgeon’s armor is made up of these scutes and a super-thick skin.”

Bergen credits his understanding of the species he catches to a lifelong passion for the sport.

“My father taught me how to fish when I was a child. I grew up fishing and transformed my passion into a way of life. The Fraser River is my favorite fishing spot; it’s also where I live.”

Bergen claims to have caught two sturgeons on the day in question, one large and one tiny. Before releasing both fish, he gives them brief kisses.

He explained, “We don’t raise the fish; we capture, tag (gather data), and release them.” “A group of workers collects data to track the growth of the white sturgeon population. They learn more about the fish, such as where they are at different periods of the year, how much they develop over the course of a year, and whether they are healthy or injured.”

The Fraser River is an ideal location for such studies.

According to the Great River Fishing website, “the river and its many tributaries have one of the largest and most stable populations of sturgeon, which can be ascribed to the year-round quantity of food and conservation efforts by allowing a catch and release fishery.” “The sturgeon feast themselves on the abundance of food present in the system at peak periods of the main season, and it is not uncommon [for fishermen]to hook into 10 to 20 sturgeon a day.”

The Fraser River also supports all five major salmon species: chinook (king), chum (keta), coho (silver), sockeye (blueback), and pink salmon (humpback).

