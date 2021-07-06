TCL Moveaudio S600 Earbuds for Android and iPhone are Surprisingly Good at $99

If the TCL brand conjures up a mental image, it’s most likely of a television. In the United States, it has made enormous advances with low-cost, high-quality television sets, but the electronics company also makes a wide range of mobile phones and other devices. It also revealed new Moveaudio earbuds with the launch of its 20 Series phone series. The Moveaudio S600 earbuds are a higher-end, more expensive choice with wireless charging, active noise cancellation, and Android Fast Pair technology.

The most intriguing aspect is that all of these features are available for only $99! Surprisingly, at that pricing point, they’re an appealing listening option that competes with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro.

TCL Earbuds Features

If you’ve been considering the AirPods Pro but have been put off by the price, these earphones might be right for you. These earphones are more affordable than Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, which I adored. These aren’t quite equals, but they’re close enough to discuss in the same sentence.

The TCL Moveaudio S600 may appeal to Android phone owners since they have something that AirPods don’t: easy Bluetooth pairing. Fast Pair is Google’s (Android) equivalent to the ease that AirPods provide for iPhone users. With a simple tap, compatible Android handsets with Fast Pair will record theses when the lid of the S600 charging case is cracked open.

These earphones are designed to operate with TCL’s Android phones, but they also work well with iPhones and other phones. Setting and advanced configurations are handled through a TCL Connect app.

By default, the hybrid active noise cancellation is activated by a three-second long push on the side of an earbud, but this may be changed via the app. In my experience, the ANC was sufficient. The earbuds muffled adequate noise, but the results weren’t remarkable or mind-blowing. Transparency mode is also functional, allowing you to hear the environment around you more clearly.

The touch controls were first stunning, but after more use, they revealed problems. Touch controls on headphones and earbuds have always piqued my interest. If any of them performs as predicted, that is. This is a condensed version of the information.