Taliban Erase Kabul Murals, but Afghan Art Activist Remains Defiant.

Omaid Sharifi’s art collective spent seven years painting colorful murals on parts of Kabul’s labyrinthine concrete blast barriers before the Taliban marched in.

As the Taliban reimpose their austere vision on Afghanistan, several of the street art pieces have been sprayed over and replaced with drab propaganda messages just weeks after the Islamists took control of the capital.

For Sharifi, whose ArtLords collective has created more than 2,200 murals across the country since 2014, the photos of workmen smearing white paint over the art were very distressing.

In a phone interview from the UAE on Monday, he said, “The image that comes to me is (the Taliban) laying a ‘kaffan’ over the city.” He was alluding to the white shroud used to cover bodies during Islamic graves.

Despite the Taliban erasing the ArtLords’ work and forcing him to escape for his own safety, Sharifi declared he would continue his fight.

“We will never be silent,” the 34-year-old stated, speaking from an Afghan refugee camp.

“We’ll make sure the rest of the world hears us. Every day, we will ensure that the Taliban are humiliated.”

One of the murals that was removed showed US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad shaking hands with Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar after signing the 2020 accord to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan.

In 2014, Sharifi co-founded ArtLords, a non-profit that uses art to promote peace, social justice, and accountability.

With graffiti art, the prolific group frequently humiliated the powerful in Afghanistan, including warlords and supposedly corrupt government officials.

Their murals paid tribute to Afghan heroes, urged for discussion rather than bloodshed, and demanded women’s rights.

Members of ArtLords have faced death threats and have been labeled as unbelievers by Islamist fanatics.

They were unrepentant and persevered till the very end.

With the Taliban approaching Kabul’s gates, Sharifi and five of his colleagues started to work on a mural outside a government building on August 15.

They returned to the ArtLords exhibition after seeing scared people fleeing government offices within hours.

“Every route was closed,” Sharifi stated.

“The troops and police were pouring in from all sides, abandoning their cars and fleeing.”

When the gang arrived at the gallery, they discovered that Kabul had been overrun.

Sharifi was ten years old when the Islamists initially came to power in 1996, and he watched their brutal rule until it was overthrown five years later by US-led forces.

“I expect not a lot to have changed this time,” he remarked.

