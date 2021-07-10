Take Your Workout to the Next Level with These 13 Game-Changing Running Products

It is not necessary to purchase new or specific running equipment in order to go for a run. That is one of the reasons why the sport is so popular. These goods, on the other hand, may be useful if you want to take your running routines to the next level. Whether you want to break a personal record or merely run one more mile than before, this gear may be able to help you achieve your goals.

New earbuds and improved musical motivation could give you a new lease on life. New socks or shoes may also be able to improve your comfort and increase the distance you can run. Check out the list of goods that have all been tried and tested to see whether they can make a difference.

$199 Bose Sport Open Earbuds Running Shoes Hoka One One Clifton 8—$130 169 dollars for Adidas RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones Ten Thousand Session Shorts—from $88 Tracksmith Strata Tee $58 Sports Loop Apple Watch Band—$49 Reebok 110$ for the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Running Shoes Skechers GOCap—$40 Ciele Athletics Beats Studio Buds—$149 GOrun Razor Excess Running Shoes—$140 Hoka One One Zinal Running Shoes are priced at $160. ExoDraw 2.0 Insulated Water Bottle by Nathan—$46.75 $13.99 Saucony Bolt Performance Socks Open Earbuds by Bose

These Bose Open Earbuds don’t completely cover your ears, unlike most other headphones and earbuds. This design lets in more outside sound, allowing you to be more aware of your surroundings. These wireless earbuds attach to the top of your ear and provide sound through specially angled drivers.

Despite not sitting directly in your ear, I found these Open Earbuds to operate well and create a high volume during my testing. The inner ear canal is relieved of pressure because to this design. They aren’t ideal, and the battery life could be improved, but after months of use, they perform admirably on both short and long runs.

Clifton 8 Hoka One One Running Shoes

The Clifton 8 is Hoka One One’s newest mid-distance running shoe. Their purpose is to provide comfort while yet being speedy. What’s new in this shoe’s current iteration? The “new midsole compound offers one of our lightest, most energetic foams to date,” according to Hoka.

I’ve put around 20 miles on these new shoes in terms of performance, and the initial testing yielded excellent results. While traveling a short distance. This is a condensed version of the information.